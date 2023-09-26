Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar reacts to Sachin Tendulkar’s post for his children

Notably, it was Sachin who had broken Saeed Anwar’s record of achieving the highest score in ODI cricket

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 10:41 AM

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shared an adorable throwback photo of his children – Sara and Arjun Tendulkar on X (formerly Twitter). The heartwarming frame became an instant hit on social media. So much so that former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar too couldn’t stop himself from dropping a comment under it.

In the post, shared on Sunday, Sachin highlighted a “beautiful coincidence” that both Daughter’s Day and Arjun’s birthday were falling on the same day. “What a beautiful coincidence! Celebrating Arjun’s birthday and Daughters Day on the same day. I couldn’t be a happier father,” he wrote alongside the picture in a post on X,k formerly Twitter.

Replying to Sachin’s post, former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar wrote, “Masha Allah, Sachin! Wishing Arjun a happy birthday, thoughts and best wishes to Sara”.

Other users too reacted to Sachin’s post.

“Oh wow! That is a great coincidence, Sachin sir,” a person wrote.

“I still remember Sachin raising the bat and her little princess daughter watching in the stands,” another said.

“Sir, you definitely won in life. Achieving everything one dreams of, be it a great career, love of the country and a beautiful family. An inspirational figure for millions of men around the world,” a comment read.

Arjun Tendulkar celebrated his birthday on September 24. Besides Arjun’s father, his sister Sara also dedicated an Instagram post to him. She shared a series of photos and wrote, “Baby bro turns 24 on the 24th!!! Happiest birthday. Your sister has always got your back”.

Mumbai Indians too wished Arjun on his birthday through an Instagram post. “Wishing our local boy, Arjun Tendulkar a very Happy Birthday,” the post read.

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Anwar are widely regarded as among the best players that the game of cricket has seen. Notably, it was Sachin who had broken Saeed Anwar’s record of achieving the highest score in ODI cricket.

