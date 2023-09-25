Pakistan-New Zealand World Cup warm-up match to be played behind closed doors

Match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day, and large gatherings are expected around the city

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam. Photo: AFP

By ANI Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 11:22 PM

The warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan in the Men’s Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 29, will now take place behind closed doors.

This step has been taken considering the match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day, and large gatherings are expected around the city, a BCCI press release said. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund.

"The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 29 will now take place behind closed doors as per the advice of the local security agencies. The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund," a BCCI press release said.

Pakistan will play two warm-up matches before beginning their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6. The Cricket World Cup will begin on October 5.

Pakistan visa issue

Pakistan team has been granted visas to travel to India, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday, following complaints of a delay in the process.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had written to the governing body complaining about a visa delay which, it said, had disrupted the team's preparation for the showpiece event across the border.

"Visas have been issued to the Pakistan team," an ICC spokesperson told Reuters without elaborating further. PCB spokesperson Umar Farooq confirmed to Reuters they have been asked to collect their passports from the Indian high commission in Islamabad.

Earlier in a strongly-worded statement, Farooq decried the "inequitable treatment" metered out to a Pakistan team, who are scheduled to arrive in India on Wednesday. "There has been an extraordinary delay in getting clearance and securing Indian visas for the Pakistan team for ICC World Cup," Farooq had said in the statement.

