Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88

Ex-players, politicians condoled the demise of a 'volatile genius who was a crowd-pleaser and a public favourite'

By Agencies Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 9:28 AM Last updated: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 9:39 AM

Former Indian cricketer, 88-year-old Salim Aziz Durani, passed away in Jamnagar on Sunday morning. He was suffering from illness for a brief period.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi coled his demise: "Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

"Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed."

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri expressed his grief in a tweet, "Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani. Rest in Peace."

Former batter VVS Laxman moured his death and wrote: "India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and loved ones."

Politician Shashi Tharoor paid tribute to the ex-cricketer: "Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDurani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he'd have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser & public favourite: "No Durani No Test" posters went up when he was dropped against England."

Marked his presence

In 1960-1973, Durani marked his presence with his pure ability to send the ball flying into the stands. He was an allrounder and had a unique ability to finish the game with the bat or the ball. He was a part of India's successful victory against England in 1961-62. Durani capped off an impressive display by picking up eight wickets against the English team.

In his illustrious career, Durani also picked up the wickets of one of the best cricketers like Clive Lloyd and Gary Sobers.

With his slow left-arm orthodox bowling style Durani certainly knew how to increase the intensity in a game and add a touch of entertainment for the fans as well.

The former Indian cricketer featured in 29 Test matches for team India and scored 1,202 runs with an average of 25.04. He also had a century and seven half-centuries in his career.

With the ball, Durani picked up 75 wickets and 6/73 remained his best bowling figure in an inning. Once, when he was dropped for a test series, fans chanted slogans like "No Durrani, no Test."

In a career that lasted for more than 10 years, Durani not only gave beautiful moments on the cricket field but also on the big screen.

He made his debut in the Bollywood industry in 'Ek Masoom' which was released in 1969. He was also seen on the big screen alongside Parveen Babi in Charitra movie in 1973.

ALSO READ: