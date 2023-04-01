IPL 2023: Wood fires Lucknow to big win over Delhi

Doug Watson, Bhupat Seemar and Ernst Oertel united in view of trainer’s honours as 2022-2023 season reaches its finale
England pacer Mark Wood scalped five wickets to power Lucknow Super Giants to a massive 50-run win in the IPL in Lucknow on Saturday.
Wood finished with 5-14 as Delhi Capitals were restricted to 143-9 in pursuit of Lucknow's 193.
Earlier, opener Kyle Mayers top scored for the Lucknow Super Giants with 73.
BRIEF SCORES
> Lucknow Super Giants beats Delhi Capitals by 50 runs
> Lucknow Super Giants: 193-6 (Kyle Mayers 73, Nicholas Pooran 36; Khaleel Ahmed 2-30, Chetan Sakariya 2-53)
> Delhi Capitals: 143-9 (David Warner 56, Rilee Rossouw 30; Mark Wood 5-14, Avesh Khan 2-29, Ravi Bishnoi 2-31)
