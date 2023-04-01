IPL 2023: Wood fires Lucknow to big win over Delhi

The England pacer takes five wickets as Lucknow win by 50 runs

Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood celebrates after dismissing Mitchell Marsh. — PTI

Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 10:06 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 10:08 PM

England pacer Mark Wood scalped five wickets to power Lucknow Super Giants to a massive 50-run win in the IPL in Lucknow on Saturday.

Wood finished with 5-14 as Delhi Capitals were restricted to 143-9 in pursuit of Lucknow's 193.

Earlier, opener Kyle Mayers top scored for the Lucknow Super Giants with 73.

BRIEF SCORES

> Lucknow Super Giants beats Delhi Capitals by 50 runs

> Lucknow Super Giants: 193-6 (Kyle Mayers 73, Nicholas Pooran 36; Khaleel Ahmed 2-30, Chetan Sakariya 2-53)

> Delhi Capitals: 143-9 (David Warner 56, Rilee Rossouw 30; Mark Wood 5-14, Avesh Khan 2-29, Ravi Bishnoi 2-31)

