ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off: Waseem at the forefront as UAE beats Canada

The captain's composed knock of 80 was the cornerstone of UAE's six-wicket victory

by James Jose Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 11:46 PM

UAE cricket has been going through some testing times of late but new captain Muhammad Waseem is proving to be an inspiration and a calming influence.

And the big-hitting opening batsman is clearly wearing his heart on his sleeve. It was yet another tough game, a tough chase, but the 29-year-old steered the ship quite admirably.

His composed knock of 80 was the cornerstone of UAE's six-wicket victory over Canada in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia on Saturday.

It was not him alone though who played a part in the win. His determination seemed to have rubbed off on the others as fellow opener Aryan Lakra showed tenacity in scoring 53 from 109 balls.

Together, the pair stitched together 134 runs to put them well on the road in response to Canada's 254. After Waseem departed for a well made 80 from 78 deliveries that was garnished with six boundaries and four sixes, Lakra and Vriitya Aravind (25) continued the good work with a 31-run partnership.

Later, it was down to the experienced hands Rameez Shahzad and Rohan Mustafa who saw off a tricky period to take the UAE home.

The duo stuck together for a match-winning 64-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shahzad unbeaten on 53 from 48 balls and Mustafa on a 22-ball 20.

Earlier, Canada owed their total to Pargat Singh, who scored 102.

Young UAE left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan took 3-34, while medium pacers Zahoor Khan and Junaid Siddique picked up two wickets each.

The UAE next takes on host Namibia on Sunday.

The UAE is fourth on the points table of the six-team competition with four points after two wins.

The top two in the final standings progress to the Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9.

BRIEF SCORES

> UAE beats Canada by 6 wickets

> Canada: 254 in 48.5 overs (Pargat Singh 102, Nicholas Kirton 50, Matthew Spoors 33, Srimantha Wijeyeratne 28; Aayan Afzal Khan 3-34, Zahoor Khan 2-42, Junaid Siddique 2-49)

> UAE: 255-4 in 49 overs (Muhammad Waseem 80, Rameez Shahzad 53 not out, Aryan Lakra 53, Vriitya Aravind 25, Rohan Mustafa 20 not out)

Player of the Match: Muhammad Waseem

