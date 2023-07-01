Former cricketers saddened to see West Indies miss out on World Cup

The two-time champions, once a powerhouse in the cricket world, missed out on the showpiece event to be staged in India

by James Jose Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 8:54 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 9:12 PM

Former cricketers and commentators were left saddened after the West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup later this year.

Two-time champions the West Indies, once a powerhouse in the cricket world, missed out on the showpiece event to be staged in India, following a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat to Scorland in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said it was sad to see them not make the cut.

"Very sad to see West Indies not qualifying for the Cricket World Cup," Akhtar tweeted.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said it was a shame to see West Indies not qualify.

"What a shame. West Indies fail to qualify for the World cup. Just shows talent alone isn’t enough, need focus and good man management, free from politics. The only solace is there isn’t further low to sink from here," tweeted Sehwag.

Popular commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: "The West Indies didn't just lose to Scotland, they were brushed aside. The whole is a tiny fraction of the sum of the parts now. I hope every player is looking within rather than sideways because while I am overjoyed for Scotland, the West Indies lost rather substantially to themselves."

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir though believed that West Indies will bounce back from this.

"I love West Indies

I love West Indian cricket

I still believe they can be the No.1 team in world cricket!" he tweeted.

