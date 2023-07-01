Dutch racer dies in crash during Formula Regional championship

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali released a statement, saying the racer 'died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport'

Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps (Source: Spa-francorchamps official website)

By Reuters Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 7:54 PM

Dutch driver Dilano van 't Hoff died Saturday in a crash on a wet track in Belgium, his team confirmed. He was 18.

The accident occurred during the Formula Regional European Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. Details of the multi-car collision were not immediately available.

"We are devastated at the loss of one of our brightest Dutch talents, who brought so much energy to our team during the years he raced with us," read a statement from his team, MP Motorsport.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Dilano's family and his loved ones, and are in full support of them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but a friend as well."

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali also released a statement.

"Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," Domenicali said.

Van 't Hoff won the Spanish Formula 4 championship in 2021.

ALSO READ: