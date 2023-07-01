West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 Cricket World Cup

The two-time champions slumped to a seven-wicket thumping by Scotland at the qualifying event

By AFP Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 6:04 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 6:05 PM

The West Indies failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time as the two-time champions slumped to a seven-wicket thumping by Scotland at the qualifying event on Saturday.

The Caribbean side, needing a win to keep their slim qualification hopes alive, were bowled out for 181 in their 50 overs before Scotland chased down the target with 6.3 overs to spare in Harare.

