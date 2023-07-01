West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 Cricket World Cup

Dubai's leading airport retailer will be celebrating its16th year as title sponsor of the epic contest which is one of the highlights of the British and European racing season
The West Indies failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time as the two-time champions slumped to a seven-wicket thumping by Scotland at the qualifying event on Saturday.
The Caribbean side, needing a win to keep their slim qualification hopes alive, were bowled out for 181 in their 50 overs before Scotland chased down the target with 6.3 overs to spare in Harare.
Descent speciallist, who won an iconic Tour de France stage at L'Alpe d'Huez last year, said said the casualty may have an impact on his style in this year's event
British media reports that the Premier League champions shelled-out £25 million ($31.87 million) plus five million in add-ons for the midfielder
The anonymous fan says the relationship that the football star shares with father reminds him a lot of his late dad
With four wins from four group matches they head into the decisive Super Six stage of the qualifiers with four points apiece
Despite never having gone past the fourth round at at the All England Club Iga Swiatek is the top seeded woman having been ranked No. 1 since April 2022
Statement was released after a meeting of the board, which includes five players: Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson
Play continues after Just Stop Oil group protests disrupt play five minutes after the start