First look: Pakistan cricketers Babaz Azam, Mohammad Rizwan 'drown' themselves in studies at Harvard

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan, known for their performances on the field, are now exhibiting their focus in the realm of education. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide have marvelled at their exploits as batters, but the duo is now showcasing their masterful concentration in academic pursuits as well.

Babar took to social media on Tuesday and shared a picture of the two preparing for classes as they got enrolled in the prestigious executive education programme at Harvard Business School.

With papers strewed all over their room, the two looked engrossed, trying to discern the googly they were facing. Babar captioned the posts: "Ye kya ho raha hai?" (What is this happening?) with a few emojis that summed up his emotions.

In the photo, Babar can be seen reading a paper while lying in an armchair, with his legs propped up against a wall. On the other hand, Rizwan sat on the floor, trying to concentrate.

The post garnered quite a few cheeky response from his fans with one comment saying: "This is exactly how you have first semester after getting admission in the US, and the next one never remain like….." A cricket enthusiast wrote: "Guess he is memorising world cup 2023 winning speech."

Another tweeps wrote: "Pakistani boy one day before exam." Quickly his followers made memes of the post, like the one below.

The two star batters are the first cricketers to enrol in the prestigious executive education programme at Harvard Business School. The programme is scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 3 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By entering this study programme, the two cricketers join the esteemed group of elite athletes who have previously pursued this course. Renowned footballers such as Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, and Oliver Kahn, as well as NBA stars including Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul, and Paul Gasol, are among the notable names on this illustrious list.

Skipper Azam said he wants to learn, grow and give back to the community worldwide. Local media quoted the star cricketer: “My inspiration for joining this world-class program at Harvard is to connect, explore, listen, learn, grow, and give back to the community worldwide.”

Wicketkeeper-batter, Rizwan is also excited to get a chance to learn from the bests of the world. “It’s a huge honour to represent Pakistan on such a prestigious global stage,” Rizwan said. “We are going to Harvard to learn from the best in the world and at the same time to share our journey and learnings with everyone.

