Watch: Does Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son sound like legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan? Concert video goes viral

Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan, the son of famous Pakistani Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, is gaining widespread attention on the Internet for his captivating live performance in the United States (US). A recent video of his performance at a Rahat Fateh Ali Khan concert, alongside his father, has gone viral on social media, taking Qawwali fans by surprise.
Users have taken to Twitter to point out the striking resemblance of his voice to that of his grand uncle, the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
A Twitter video features Shahzaman taking the spotlight and captivating the audience with his rendition of Nusrat's renowned song Kinna Sohna Tenu Rab Ne Banaya, which has been drawing comparisons between him and his grand uncle.
"Maybe I'm getting overly excited, but Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son sounds like a very young Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the OG! Meet Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan. What a time to be alive," wrote a Twitter user, sharing the video.
Nusrat, who passed away at thee early age of 48, left an insurmountable imprint on the world of music, having sung unforgettable songs such as Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai, Dulhe Ka Sehra, Dum Mast Qalander Mast and Jhule Jhule Laal.
Qawwali fans from all across left comments on the video. "Lucky you! can't wait till the Dubai dates are announced, I suspect it'll be in Q3/Q4," commented the Dubai-based user who shared the video. "This one reminded me of the legendary NFAK," commented another fan. "Wow!!! Full on Nusrat Saab vibes," wrote a Twitter user.
Like his father and grand uncle, Shahzaman's popularity extends beyond the borders of Pakistan. The father-son duo frequently collaborates and shares the stage for live shows across the globe. Rahat, on the other hand, has also lent his soulful voice to numerous Bollywood hits, O Re Piya, Main Jahaan Rahoon, along with the Coke Studio hit Afreen Afreen.
With Shahzaman's remarkable talent and his uncanny resemblance to the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, fans are eagerly awaiting his performances, in hopes of cherishing yet another musical legacy in the world of Qawwali.
