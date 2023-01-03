Elgar laments South Africa's lean Test schedule

If India's bid is successful, it will become only the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China
South Africa captain Dean Elgar has lamented the team's limited Test schedule in coming years, saying his players would prefer more matches in the format but are powerless to change it.
South Africa will play 28 Tests in the 2023-27 Future Tours Programme, fewer than New Zealand (32) and Bangladesh (34), as the country makes room for its domestic T20 league "SA20" which launches next week.
Australia, who lead the World Test Championship standings, have 40 tests in the cycle, with England 43.
South Africa slumped to their first test series loss in Australia since 2005/06 with defeat in Melbourne last week.
Fewer Test-playing opportunities could mean further struggles for the Proteas as they look to rebuild following the retirements of a slew of seasoned players.
"I don't think a lot of things are going in our favour," Elgar told reporters on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the eve of the third Test against Australia, which starts on Wednesday.
"I think (it's a) disappointing fact that we aren't playing more Tests these coming years and obviously there's a lot of players that would like to be playing a lot more.
"Again, we can't make those decisions. It would be nice if we could have a massive influence in that.
"But, yeah, I guess the administrators of the game back home feel that we need to obviously establish something in order to have revenue going forward.
"And then maybe, potentially, in a couple of years' time we can obviously incorporate more Tests going forward in the schedule."
While heavyweights India, England and Australia will play off in five-Test series, South Africa will not play any with more than two matches in the 2023-25 World Test Championship schedule.
Cricket South Africa boss Pholetsi Moseki said in August it was "sad" for the purists not to have more Tests but hosting them was costing the board too much money.
If India's bid is successful, it will become only the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China
Nine leading teams confirmed for matches to be held from January 4-14, 2023
Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide
Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first
It’s been been a month since the world stopped turning on its axis, moving instead to the flight of the Al Rihla ball and Doha became the centre of the universe, and getting back to ‘normal' is going to be one big ask for many of us
World No.1 Iga Swiatek maintains unbeaten run as Felix Auger-Aliassime seals the win over the Hawks
The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams
The prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26