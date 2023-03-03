Australia beat India by nine wickets to reach World Test Championship final

Playing alongside Rohan Bopanna, Pakistan’s Qureshi enjoyed much success until 2021, after which he teamed-up with India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan this year
Travis Head smashed a breezy 49 not out as Australia reached their small target to beat India by nine wickets well inside three days of the third Test in Indore on Friday.
Australia, who now trail 2-1 in the four-Test series, also confirmed their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June in the process.
The tourists, outplayed in Nagpur and Delhi, began day three needing just 76 runs to register their first win in the series but had to do so on a pitch where 30 wickets had tumbled in the first two days.
They got off to a woeful start, losing Usman Khawaja before even making a dent in their target.
Ravichandran Ashwin removed the opener caught behind for a duck with the second ball of the day and Khawaja burned a review trying to overturn that decision.
Head saw no point in retreating into a shell and counter-attacked to lift the pressure, hitting Ashwin for a six, and suddenly boundaries started flowing.
Marnus Labuschagne, who made 28 not out, sealed the victory with a boundary as Australia romped home in 18.5 overs.
The final Test is scheduled to begin in Ahmedabad next Thursday.
ALSO READ:
Playing alongside Rohan Bopanna, Pakistan’s Qureshi enjoyed much success until 2021, after which he teamed-up with India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan this year
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was effusive in her praise for the onsite Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski
The 1994 World Cup winner featured in a star studded match which was part of the Asian Paralympic Committee's Welfare Sports Festival for People of Determination
The second-seeded Russian came through two harrowing tiebreaks and saved five match points to defeat a tenacious Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 after a two-and-a-half-hour Centre Court battle
Fontaine achieved the record of 13 goals in the 1958 finals in Sweden where France reached the semifinals for the first time in their history, losing to Pele's Brazil
Dubai Turf and Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa, defending champion Country Grammer are among a top-class group of horses who have landed ahead of the meeting on March 25
French star thanks technicians for putting him on path to recovery in world title race