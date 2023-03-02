UAE to host New Zealand for three T20Is in August

Matches to be played on 17, 19 and 20, venues to be announced in due course

By Team KT Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:06 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:10 PM

The Emirates Cricket Board on Thursday announced that it will host New Zealand men’s national team for a three-match T20I series in August 2023. The three night matches will provide the UAE players with a big opportunity of testing their skills against one of the top cricket teams in the world.

The New Zealand series will be the second T20I series for UAE against a Full Member at home this year following last month’s matches against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. UAE lost the series 2-1.

Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani: “We are delighted to host New Zealand which is one of the top teams in world cricket today, for a T20I series. This series will be a massive opportunity for our players to not only compete against a top team but to also to learn from some of the best players in the world.

“We are fully committed to the growth and development of cricket in the UAE and we are thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support.”

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White: “In terms of the global cricket family, it’s important we keep helping each other, and growing the game on an international scale. NZC has a close relationship with the Emirates Cricket Board; our players are very familiar with the environment, and I know the BLACKCAPS will be looking forward to testing themselves against a competitive UAE team.”

SCHEDULE

August 17: First T20I

August 19: Second T20I

August 20: Third T20I