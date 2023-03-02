UAE to host New Zealand for three T20Is in August

Dubai Turf and Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa, defending champion Country Grammer are among a top-class group of horses who have landed ahead of the meeting on March 25
The Emirates Cricket Board on Thursday announced that it will host New Zealand men’s national team for a three-match T20I series in August 2023. The three night matches will provide the UAE players with a big opportunity of testing their skills against one of the top cricket teams in the world.
The New Zealand series will be the second T20I series for UAE against a Full Member at home this year following last month’s matches against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. UAE lost the series 2-1.
Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani: “We are delighted to host New Zealand which is one of the top teams in world cricket today, for a T20I series. This series will be a massive opportunity for our players to not only compete against a top team but to also to learn from some of the best players in the world.
“We are fully committed to the growth and development of cricket in the UAE and we are thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support.”
New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White: “In terms of the global cricket family, it’s important we keep helping each other, and growing the game on an international scale. NZC has a close relationship with the Emirates Cricket Board; our players are very familiar with the environment, and I know the BLACKCAPS will be looking forward to testing themselves against a competitive UAE team.”
SCHEDULE
August 17: First T20I
August 19: Second T20I
August 20: Third T20I
French star thanks technicians for putting him on path to recovery in world title race
He paired with Kareem Al Allaf in the doubles
The Russian had become the world No.1 for a total of 19 weeks last year in February and June
Eighth seed Borna Coric entered the second round after Briton Daniel Evans retired after both were level at 2-2
The medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru suggested him to undergo surgery after facing recurring niggles in his lower back
For many years, the UAE has played an important role in nurturing the growth of padel, both at a grassroots level and in terms of hosting major professional events, said Sheikh Saeed
Van de Zandschulp is only the third player in ATP history to reach the main draw of all four majors as a qualifier, in a single calendar year