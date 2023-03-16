Afghanistan-Pakistan T20 International series in Sharjah promises to be a cracker

Legendary Olympic record setter completely revamped his discipline with a technique that was said to be crazy when he first used it in the 1968 games but has since become the standard for the sport
Afghanistan and Pakistan have a long-standing rivalry in cricket, and the upcoming series between the two promises to be nothing short of electrifying. The teams are all set to bring their A-game to the field, as they battle it out across three T20 Internationals at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium next week.
The series will be played from March 24 to 27 with the first T20 on March 24 followed by the second on March 26. The third match will be played on March 27.
Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the T20 series, as it is expected to be a thrilling display of skill, technique, and sportsmanship.
The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is known for its energetic and lively atmosphere, and this series is set to be no different. Fans can expect to witness some nail-biting moments, with the teams pushing each other to their limits. The Afghanistan team, led by the talented Rashid Khan, has been in great form lately and is expected to put up a tough fight against their opponents. Pakistan, on the other hand, is known for its strong batting line-up led by Shadab Khan.
The cricket fraternity is abuzz with excitement, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness this epic showdown. The T20 series promises to be a memorable event, with some of the best cricketing talent from Afghanistan and Pakistan taking centrestage.
Tickets are available at the stadium.
