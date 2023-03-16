Watch: Star Indian cricketer MS Dhoni delivers a rockstar performance with guitar

The Chennai Super Kings captain is preparing for his team's opening IPL game against Gujarat Titans

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 8:17 PM

In a new video doing the rounds on social media, fans of former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni were pleasantly surprised to see their favourite player in a rockstar avatar.

The video clip shows a different side of the wicketkeeper-batsman. Dhoni is seen wearing a yellow-coloured Chennai Super Kings outfit, holding a guitar in his hand and grooving to the melody of a funky song, as he is being cheered by his IPL teammates in the dressing room.

The video has been aptly captioned "Groovy Wednesday!" by his team members.

Dhoni and his team have been preparing for their first game in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be played on March 31. The opener at Ahmedabad will see CSK clash with defending champions Gujarat Titans.

