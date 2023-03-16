Watch: Star Indian cricketer MS Dhoni delivers a rockstar performance with guitar

In a new video doing the rounds on social media, fans of former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni were pleasantly surprised to see their favourite player in a rockstar avatar.
The video clip shows a different side of the wicketkeeper-batsman. Dhoni is seen wearing a yellow-coloured Chennai Super Kings outfit, holding a guitar in his hand and grooving to the melody of a funky song, as he is being cheered by his IPL teammates in the dressing room.
The video has been aptly captioned "Groovy Wednesday!" by his team members.
Dhoni and his team have been preparing for their first game in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be played on March 31. The opener at Ahmedabad will see CSK clash with defending champions Gujarat Titans.
ALSO READ:
With its update, text responses from GPT-4 will be more accurate, and — in future — will come from both image and text inputs in a major leap forward for the technology
More than 5,600 tonnes of garbage had piled up by Monday, drawing complaints from some district mayors
Sunak and his family were filmed walking their pet at Hyde Park, where signs clearly state that all dogs must be kept on leads
In a Facebook post in 2020, Eleanor Williams, 22, had accused three South Asian men of beating, abusing and trafficking her, stoking racial tensions in her hometown
New chatbot programed to be more restrained in dealing with potentially dangerous topics and given a set of "principles" by its creators for safety
Analysis found Covid-19 related stress had the greatest impact on pregnant females who had a tendency to worry, felt lonely, or had a low tolerance for uncertainty
Fellow industry veteran Mohanlal called for stringent action against violators of safety norms