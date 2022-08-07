Commonwealth Games 2022: India win historic gold and silver in men's triple jump

Eldhose Paul and fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker complete a 1-2

India's Eldhose Paul (left) and Abdulla Aboobacker celebrate after the men's triple jump final on Sunday. — AP

By PTI Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 4:16 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 12:03 AM

Eldhose Paul led India’s historic 1-2 finish in men’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games as he won a rare gold medal in track and field events and was followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker in Birmingham on Sunday.

Paul produced his best effort of 17.03m in his third attempt while Aboobacker was not behind much as he finished at 17.02m, which he managed in his fifth attempt.

Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda won the bronze with his best jump of 16.92m.

India have won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in the 1970 and 1974 editions, while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

India's Nikhat Zareen (right) lands a punch on Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland. — PTI

Indomitable Nikhat

The indomitable Nikhat Zareen added a Commonwealth Games light flyweight (50kg) title to her bulging trophy cabinet, while Amit Panghal (51kg) began his redemption journey with a much-needed gold winning show. Nikhat, who is on a winning spree since the Nationals last year, asserted her dominance over Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul as she punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance.

India's Nikhat Zareen celebrates her gold medal. — AP

Panghal, on the other hand, avenged his 2018 Commonwealth Games final loss against Kiaran MacDonald by clinching the title with a comprehensive 5-0 win over the favourite.

Indian boxers made it three out of three gold medals on the day as young Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) too reigned supreme on her CWG debut.

Vinesh Phogat completes hat-trick

Putting aside the mental and physical struggles that pegged her back, an intimidating Vinesh Phogat pounced on her rivals to complete a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals, while Ravi Dahiya too went unchallenged in his gold-winning show.

Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals.

In what was expected to be a tough opener against world championship bronze medallist Samantha Leigh Stewart, Vinesh reduced it to a no contest and finished it in a mere 36 seconds.

Vinesh had the Canadian in a head lock from where she pushed her on the mat and in no time pinned her rival.

Even before people could warm up to the contest, it was all over.

Next up for the 27-year-old Vinesh was Nigeria’s Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye, who tried to resist a bit but soon the Indian had her in an iron grip. Vinesh kept her in that position for more than a minute in a magnificent show of power, winning 6-0.

With only four wrestlers in the women’s 53kg draw, Vinesh now needed to beat Sri Lanka’s Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don and she did it in style, winning ‘by fall’ to clinch her third successive gold.

Vinesh has been struggling for form and fitness ever since her defeat at the Tokyo Games, where she made a shock first-round exit after entering the field as the hot favourite for the gold medal.

Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi was also too good for the 57kg field. He won both his bouts — against Suraj Singh of New Zealand and Pakistan’s Asad Ali — by technical superiority en route the final.

In the final, Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson showed the intent to fight but the level at which Ravi wrestles, it was a tough task.

Ravi foiled a right leg attack and on next try of the Nigerian, he scored on counter-attack, effecting a take-down move with ease.

Soon, he had trapped Welson in leg-lace and rolled him thrice for a 8-0 lead. Ravi completed the formality with another take-down.