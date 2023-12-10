Close win for McCullagh & Barnes at JGE's Thursday Curry Club

Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track at Mirpur the tourists rode on unbeaten knocks from Glenn Phillips' and Mitchell Santner to prevail
The dynamic duo of Edward McCullagh and Sean Barnes delivered an impressive net score of -5 (31) to win the latest instalment of the Thursday Curry Club, a hugely popular member’s event hosted by the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Kasturi Restaurant.
The play took place on the Fire course, with a Two-Player Team Scramble format, over the front nine.
McCullagh and Barnes, whose scorecard contained six birdies and just one bogey, claimed the title by a narrow one-stroke margin.
Securing a commendable second place was the duo of Garvit Yildiz and Dilek Yildiz, recording a net score of -4 (32).
In third place were Darren James and Kenny Murray, matching the impressive net score of -4 (32). The pair managed to record four birdies against no dropped shots but had to settle for the bronze position on a countback.
Adding to the excitement at the event were two on-course competitions, Garvit Yildiz claimed his second prize of the evening topping the nearest the pin challenge on Hole 2.
Meanwhile, Alex Whayman showcased his power and distance hitting when winning the longest drive title on Hole 7.
