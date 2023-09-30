Myers and Moon eclipse rivals in Curry Club scramble

Warham and Casey denied on the count back at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Fire course

Left to right: Franco Botha (Director of Golf), winners Tom Moon and Brian Myers with JGE Lady Captain Evelyn Downham.- Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 8:04 PM

Count backs were called upon to decide the winners of the popular Thursday Curry Club two-ball scramble played over the front nine at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Fire course.

The winning pair was Brian Myers and Tom Moon who scored a Net 30 (-6) but needed to survive the count back before they couold take home the laurels.

ALSO READ

The pair scored three gross birdies through their round.

The runners up with the same score of Net 30 (-6) was the pair of David Warham and Kieran Casey, who finished on the wrong side of the count back.

The highlight of their round was when the pair birdied the hardest hole on the golf course, the par-four 4th over a daunting 447 yards.

In third place was the pair of Alan McNamara and Ciaran Campbells who also scored a Net 30 (-6).

Unfortunately, the pair lost out on count back on the last six holes.

The highlight of their round came through holes one to three where the pair made three gross bridies.

There were two on course prizes, winning Nearest to the Pin on Hole 2 which was won by Jonathan Wheeler whilst David Tarbutton won the Longest Drive on hole 5.

Concluding the prize-giving presentation, Kian Higgins, Membership Services Executive at Jumeirah Golf Estates, thanked everyone for participating and said: “Congratulations to all our prize winners. Our next tournament is our weekend competition The Ryder Cup Shootout.”

Members and guests came along to enjoy the two-ball scramble with all golfers gathering in Kasturi afterward for the presentation and dinner.