Bulgaria football team involved in bus crash in Georgia

By AFP Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 6:35 PM

Bulgaria's national football team have been involved in a coach crash in Georgia, the country's football federation said late on Friday.

According to the statement from the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), two coaches transporting the team from Tbilisi airport to their hotel crashed into each other when "the driver of the first of the two buses carrying our team lost control of the vehicle".

One of the players on board, 29-year-old Todor Nedelev, suffered a "craniocerebral trauma" and had to be taken to hospital.

In a second statement on Saturday the BFU said that Nedelev had been "successfully" operated on and promised to give further updates on his condition.

However, the federation said the other members of the squad were well and had not been injured.

On Sunday, Georgia and Bulgaria are due to play a Uefa Nations League match.

Bulgaria currently have two points, seven behind League C Group 4 leaders Georgia.