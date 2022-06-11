Bulgaria football team involved in bus crash in Georgia

Daryl Mitchell’s aggressive 81 not out and an unbeaten 67 from Tom Blundell made England captain Ben Stokes pay for his decision to bowl first on a flat pitch at Trent Bridge
Bulgaria's national football team have been involved in a coach crash in Georgia, the country's football federation said late on Friday.
According to the statement from the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), two coaches transporting the team from Tbilisi airport to their hotel crashed into each other when "the driver of the first of the two buses carrying our team lost control of the vehicle".
One of the players on board, 29-year-old Todor Nedelev, suffered a "craniocerebral trauma" and had to be taken to hospital.
In a second statement on Saturday the BFU said that Nedelev had been "successfully" operated on and promised to give further updates on his condition.
However, the federation said the other members of the squad were well and had not been injured.
On Sunday, Georgia and Bulgaria are due to play a Uefa Nations League match.
Bulgaria currently have two points, seven behind League C Group 4 leaders Georgia.
Championship leader Max Verstappen was third 0.356 seconds off the pace
The move had been proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo after last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix was won by the seven-time Formula One world champion
A two-page memo issued by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the suspended players are no longer eligible to compete in all PGA Tour events
They are 1-0 up in this three-match series after a five-wicket victory over New Zealand at Lord’s last week
More than three-quarters of the population have reduced their food intake due to severe food shortages across the country
The total prize money of £40.35 million represents an 11.1 percent increase on last year’s Championships
South Africa achieved their highest T20 run chase
