Brother-sister act Fatma, Kaldat win EGF’s Monthly Match at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club

Players competing in the recent EGF Monthly Match at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 6:23 PM

The young team made up of siblings Fatma and Abdulla Kaldat together with Mahdi Al Haj and Rased Al Naqbi, scored an impressive 91 points to win the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club’s December 2023 Emirates Golf Federation’s Monthly Match.

The format was a fun Team Four Ball Alliance to develop and support Future Falcon players and to provide the opportunity for the young talent to play alongside National Team Members.

Kaldat, who is currently in the UAE National Squad said:” "It was fun to play with my sister and be on the same team, we look forward to doing that more in the future.”

Next on the podium, finishing in second place was the team of Mohammed Thabet, Emile Gonzalvez, Thomas Nesbitt, and Marwan Al Emadi with 86 points.

Ihaab Tarmoom, Ahmed Al Blooshi, Omar Al Shamsi, and Jonathan Selvaraj finished in third place with 85 points.

The next EGF Monthly Match will be hosted at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, on 6th January under a different format.

The EGF will also be sending UAE National Teams to the GCC Championships which will be held at Ghala Golf Club in Muscat, Oman.

All players from participating countries will arrive on Saturday 23rd December. The official Practice Day is Sunday 24th December, with the tournament beginning on Monday 25th December.

There are three Divisions for this regional championship – Under 16’s, Under 13’s and Ladies. The Under 13’s will play 36-holes and the other Divisions will play 54-holes.

For more information Visit www.egfgolf.com