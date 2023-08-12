Britain's Prince Harry saddles up for Singapore charity polo game

India find themselves without a settled number four batter in the one-day squad ahead of this year's home World Cup
A smiling Prince Harry saddled up for a charity game of polo in Singapore on Saturday.
The Duke of Sussex's team Royal Salute Sentebale took on the Singapore Polo Club, with Argentinian polo legend and close friend of Harry's, Nacho Figueras, turning out for the home side at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.
The match ended in a 7-7 tie, with the trophy shared by both teams.
Proceeds from the match will go to Prince Harry's Sentebale foundation, co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which supports young people living with HIV and AIDS in Africa.
The prince last visited Singapore in 2017, when he played polo to raise funds for the same charity.
Ahead of the match, father-of-two Harry said: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.
"The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.
"In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle," the Duke added as reported by HELLO!
Nacho soke about the bond he shares with Harry.
"We have played together for a few years, and today we play against each other which is always fun," he said.
"It will be a fun game, today isn't really about winning, it's about charity, that's what we're here for.
"He's very committed that's what he is it's in his DNA, and that's why I like him so much, and this trip, being able to spend so much time together has been a wonderful thing," Nacho added.
