Juniors from the Dubai Polo Club hope to do the UAE proud at Islamabad Challenge

Four strong team will play a two-match series against their Junior counterparts from the club in Pakistan

The UAE Polo & Equestrian Club team. - Supplied

Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 9:51 PM

Team KT

Four advanced junior polo players will fly the flag for the UAE when they represent the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club in a two-day International Polo Challenge in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The squad includes 11-year old Emirati player Hassan Al Abbar, 10-year-old New Zealand national Charlie Matthews, 15-year-old Hermes Werle from Germany, and 13-year-old Syrian-born Ayden Al Ahmad Ketmawi.

All four juniors are a product of the academy at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

They will play two matches against a junior polo team from the Islamabad Polo Club.

Lisa Matthews, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, said: “We are beyond proud and grateful for the passion of these young players for the sport and their commitment to represent the country in a global avenue.

“The Polo Academy of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club has worked tirelessly to make Dubai a well-known training ground for beginners and advanced enthusiasts alike.

“The exhibition matches in Pakistan are a true testament that polo as a sport is immensely growing in the international scene and we will continue to strengthen its vision,” she added.

Jan Azam, Polo Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, added: “Our junior polo players are in great shape and confidence to represent both the UAE and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

“The four of them have been mastering the art of polo for more than two years now through weekly lessons and are indeed the future of this sport in the country.”

Matthews added: “This year’s polo season has seen a number of junior matches that have kept these young players engaged in the sport across polo clubs in the UAE.

“We are delighted to have four polo players competing in Islamabad’s International Polo Challenge, which is a great event to showcase many local and worldwide equestrian talents.”