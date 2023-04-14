Bayern's Tuchel says he still backs Mané after suspension

MS Dhoni, playing his 200th match as CSK skipper, and Ravindra Jadeja kept it in the chase and got it close to the target of 176. But it agonisingly fell short with Royals winning by three runs
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday he still supports Sadio Mané after the forward apologized for a confrontation with teammate Leroy Sané.
Bayern suspended Mané from its squad for Saturday's game against Hoffenheim for “misconduct.” It followed reports in German media that he struck Sané in the face while they were in the locker room after Tuesday's Champions League loss to Manchester City.
Neither the players nor the club have clarified exactly what happened. Tuchel said he did not see the incident personally but spoke with Mané, Sané and other players and staff who saw it, and said Mané had apologized “to everyone involved.”
“I am his first lawyer and his first defender. I've known him for so long and I know his entourage,” Tuchel said of Mané. “He has my full support. He had that before and he still has it after this mistake that he has made. Everyone has the right to make a mistake.”
Despite the turmoil around the Mané situation and his own unexpected appointment as coach three weeks ago, Tuchel said the atmosphere at the club remains "calm". The incident may even have had a “cleaning function”, he added.
Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting remains out of the Bayern team for Hoffenheim after missing the last two games with a knee issue. Bayern leads the standings by two points from Borussia Dortmund, which plays Stuttgart on Saturday.
Dubai World Cup win was a moment for the ages, he says
In 1994, Takagi was chosen to join a unique initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that would see him intern at some of the most prestigious thoroughbred racing stables in England, Ireland, and France
Several offers are understood to have been received in recent weeks but Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain the front runners to buy United
The Norwegian became the first Premier League player to score 45 times in a single season
The South Korean reached his century in style with a superb curling finish to put Tottenham ahead in the first half against Brighton in north London
The Norwegian took his Premier League goal tally to 30 this season, within four of the single-season record
Next year's Games also includes breakdancing for the first time on the Olympic programme