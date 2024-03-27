Baseball United expands reach of its Middle East franchises

Fukumoto predicts another ‘big’ night for Japanese-trained horses at Saturday’s $30.5 million Dubai World Cup meeting
Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, announced the evolution and expansion of its two UAE-based franchises based on the growing demand for professional baseball in the region.
The Dubai Wolves will now be called the Arabia Wolves, and the Abu Dhabi Falcons have been renamed the Mid East Falcons.
The two clubs will retain their original colors, emblems, and brand identities, with creative changes to their letter marks and wordmarks to incorporate the new Arabia and Mid East nomenclature.
The shifts in naming and branding are intended to extend the franchises’ appeal across the entire GCC, which is made up of six nations within the Arabian Peninsula – Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE.
“Over the past two years of building within the region, we continue to be inspired by the growing number of avid and emerging baseball fans across the GCC,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Baseball United.
“About 7% of the GCC population are now baseball fans, which gives us a strong foundation of nearly five million fans across the Arabian Peninsula. These fans are young, educated, and active across sports and social media. And they all want teams they can call their own – franchises that have a local feel, presence, and identity.
"By evolving our founding Middle East franchises to encompass the entire region, we will now be able to connect with fans more meaningfully in all six GCC countries.”
