Bale, Hazard out of Real squad for Sheriff match

Pakistan won the first game by four wickets and the second by eight wickets
Real Madrid forwards Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have been left out of the squad for Wednesday’s Champions League group match at Sheriff Tiraspol, the La Liga club said.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday Hazard was suffering from gastroenteritis, while Bale picked up a knock last week while on international duty with Wales.
Both players missed Sunday’s 4-1 league win at Granada, which moved them a point clear at the top.
Real named forwards Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz in their 23-man travelling squad for the match against Moldovans Sheriff, who stunned Real 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu in September.
Real top Group D on nine points after four matches, two points above Inter Milan with Sheriff a point further back. — Reuters
Players on the ATP and women’s WTA tours have regularly been accused of using bathroom breaks as tactical weapons at crucial junctures in matches
The 51-year-old had masterminded England's run to the Euro 2020 final and the 2018 World Cup semifinals
Given a contract until 2024, the 41-year-old made a winning start on Saturday with a victory over Espanyol
The Norwegian was axed as Manchester United manager on Sunday
Thousands of people will replace cars on the highway as they jog and walk for the run
The women’s tournament will have 16 teams with games in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam
Max Verstappen, who leads his Mercedes rival by 14 points with three races to go, will start alongside Hamilton on the front row
