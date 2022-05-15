UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Badminton: India beat Indonesia to win first Thomas Cup title

Thump powerhouse Indonesia with stunning 3-0 win

By PTI

Published: Sun 15 May 2022, 2:14 PM

India's men's badminton team created history on Sunday as they won the Thomas Cup title for the first time ever.

The team thumped powerhouse Indonesia with a stunning 3-0 win.

More details awaited.


More news from Sports