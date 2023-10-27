Australia, Thailand jump six places to join leaders Spain in Espirito Santo Trophy

Soontreeyapas shoots 65 to lead the Individual Event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s 30th Women’s World Amateur Team Championship

Julia Lopez Ramirez, (left), and Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio of Spain at the 18th green during the second round of the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM

Australia and Thailand posted a pair of 10-under 134’s to surge into a three-way tie with Spain halfway through the 30th Women’s World Amateur Team Championship, the Espirito Santo Trophy, at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The Aussies and the Thais jumped six spots on the leader board for a share of the top spot at 13 under 275 after Round 2.

The Australian duo of Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and 2023 South Australia Women’s Amateur champion Justice Bosio combined for 10 birdies and no bogeys. Hinson-Tolchard, a senior at Oklahoma State University who won the Big 12 Conference individual title last spring, led the Aussies with a 6 under 66.

“It’s good momentum going into the next two days,” said Hinson-Tolchard, a 2023 U.S. Women’s Open qualifier. “I got off to a hot start. I sunk two good putts to start the day and steadied out a little and then made a 40-footer on [hole] 13, and just kept cruising home.”

Navaporn Soontreeyapas led a late-afternoon charge for Thailand, birdieing four of her final seven holes to post a 7 under 65, the lowest round of the competition thus far. Soontreeyapas, the 2023 Singapore Open Amateur champion, holds a two-shot advantage on the individual leaderboard at 10 under-par 134.

Thailand, which finished tied for 20th a year ago in France, added a bogey-free, 3 under 69 from Suvichaya Vinijchaitham.

Spain’s Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, who holds a World Amateur Golf Ranking of No. 2, and Julia Ramirez, No. 5 in WAGR, both posted 69’s, while teammate Carla Bernat Escuder added a non-counting 70. Spain, which held the first-round lead by one stroke, is the only team with all three players inside the top 10 of the championship’s individual scoring.

The Republic of Korea remains in solo fourth place at 11 under 277, two shots off the leaders, with England and the United States of America sharing fifth at 7 under 281.

After starting the day in 17th position, England made the biggest move among the morning wave behind a 5 under 67 from Caley McGinty, a redshirt senior at Ohio State University, and a 2 under 70 from World No. 9 Lottie Woad.

After opening with a 77 on Wednesday, McGinty, a member of the last two Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup Teams, rattled off six birdies in windy morning conditions, including three of the four par-3’s.

The USA added a 4 under 68 from World No. 6 Anna Davis and a 71 from Rachel Kuehn, who is competing in her third WWATC and her second as a member of the USA team following a silver-medal finish last year in France.

Canada, which began the day one stroke off the lead in solo second, posted an even-par 144 to position itself in a tie for seventh with India and Germany.

Leading Second Round

Team Scores

Thailand 141. 134. 275. Australia 141. 134. 275.

Spain 137. 138. 275.

South Korea 140. 137. 277.

US 142. 139. 281.

England 144. 137. 281.

Germany 140. 142. 282.

India 140. 142. 282.

Canada 138. 144. 282.

Individual (6,497 Yards, Par 72)

N. Soontreeyapas (Thai) 69. 65. 134.

K. Seo (South Korea) 69. 67. 136.

A. Prashanth (Ind) 68. 68. 136.

C. F. Garcia-Poggo (Spain) 68. 69. 137.

J. Bosio (Aus) 69. 68. 137