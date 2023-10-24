Ladies set to steal the spotlight at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

As many as 36 teams led by 14-time champions the United States will bid to lift the Espirito Santo Trophy, the symbol of supremacy in women’s amateur golf

Left to right: Elia Galitsky (Thailand), Chiara Horder (Ger), Intissar Rich (UAE), Megan Schofill (USA) and Lottie Wood (England) pose for photos with the Espirito Santo Trophy in front of the clubhouse at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM

Abu Dhabi Golf Club is all set for a second week of hosting the game’s best amateur players at the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC), when the ladies compete over the famed National Course this Wednesday to Saturday.

Players representing the 36 teams have arrived in the UAE capital ahead of the prestigious Espirito Santo Trophy, the symbol of supremacy in women’s golf.

To officially mark the start of tournament week, Elia Galitsky (Thailand), Chiara Horder (Germany), Intissar Rich (UAE), Megan Schofill (USA) and Lottie Woad (England) posed for a photo with the glittering trophy that they will all be aiming to win, in front of the iconic Falcon Clubhouse at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Khalifa City.

The quintet will join an illustrious list of star names to have played the event since its inaugural edition in 1964, including Annika Sorenstam, Minjee Lee, Leona Maguire and Lydia Ko, who holds the individual 72-hole scoring record of 274, which she posted when representing New Zealand at Gloria Golf Club in Antalya, Turkey, in 2012.

The tournament is hosted by the Emirates Golf Federation, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and their Destination Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism.

Rolex is the Presenting Partner with the official suppliers and supporters being Palm Tees, Callaway, Golf Nuts, FadeFit, Alleanza, ORS and DISC.

The Espirito Santo Trophy is a biennial world amateur team golf championship for women which was first held in 1964 and is organised by the International Golf Federation.

The most successful team in the event are United States with 14 victories. South Korea (4), Sweden (3), Australia (3) and France (2) have also won the trophy in the past.