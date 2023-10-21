Sweet sixteen as United States win the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy at Abu Dhabi

First triumph for the Americans since 2014 and 16th overall in the World Amateur Team Championship

The United States of America surged to its 16th Eisenhower Trophy win, and its first since 2014, in the 33rd World Amateur Team Championship over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

David Ford, the No. 5 ranked amateur in the world, posted an 8 under 64, while 2023 U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap contributed a 4 under 68.

“I just feel so happy for these guys,” said USA Captain Mark Newell. “This is a great championship filled with lots of good players and they really earned their victory with great play all four rounds and especially today.”

On the strength of a red-hot Ford, who was 6 under through his opening six holes, the Americans quickly established an eight-shot cushion midway through the opening nine. Ford rattled off four consecutive birdies followed by an eagle hole-out from 140 yards on the par 4 sixth to kick-start his final round.

“I’ve never been 6-under through six before,” said Ford, who carded a 29 on the front side.

“I didn’t look at the leaderboard until about hole 13. I wanted to see where we were and then I just tried to make as many birdies as I could coming in.”

Ford’s 64 is the second-lowest individual final round score in World Amateur Team Championship history.

After struggling to get things going early on, Dunlap birdied six of his final 10 holes, leading to his 68, and Gordon Sargent, the low amateur in the 2023 U.S. Open, posted a non-counting 71 for the USA in the fourth round. Dunlap (2), Ford (T-5) and Sargent (T-5), who competed together on last month’s victorious USA Walker Cup team at St Andrews, all finished in the top 5 of the individual scoring.

The USA’s 72-hole hole score of 36 under-par 540 was 11 strokes better than the silver-medal winning Australia and Norway teams.

The 11 shot victory was the largest championship margin since Australia’s 19 stroke win in 2016.

Australia used a strong finish by Jack Buchanan (4 under 68), who birdied four of his final five holes, and a counting score from Karl Vilips (2 under 70) to close at 25 under par 551.

Norway’s silver is its first medal in the country’s 26 Eisenhower appearances. The Norwegians, whose previous best finish was fourth place in 2022, used a 3 under 69 from Herman Sekne and a 2 under 70 from Michael Mjaaseth for a team total of 551.

France finished in fourth place, one stroke behind Australia and Norway at 24 under 552. Italy, the 2022 champions, and New Zealand finished in a tie for fifth place at 553.

The USA receives custody of the Eisenhower Trophy until the next World Amateur Team Championship, which will be held in 2025 in Singapore at Tanah Merah Country Club over the Tampines Course. Members of the winning team receive gold medals and members of the two second-place teams receive silver medals.

Although there is no official recognition, New Zealand’s Kazuma Kobori, the 2023 Western Amateur champion, was the low individual scorer at 16-under 272.

This coming week is the Espirito Santo Trophy, the ladies’ equivalent of the Eisenhower Trophy and the partner tournament of the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) which will be held again over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club Wednesday 25th – Saturday 28th October, 2023.

Results

Team (36 Teams).

US 135. 137. 136. 132. 540.

Norway 144. 134. 134. 139. 551.

Australia 137. 137. 139. 138. 551.

France 135. 138. 139. 140. 552.

New Zealand 139. 139. 139. 136. 553.

Italy 142. 138. 136. 137. 553.

South Africa 139. 138. 138. 139. 553.

Individual.

K. Kobori (NZ) 70. 70. 67. 65. 272.

N. Dunlap (US) 69. 67. 69. 68. 273.

B. Amat (Fr) 68. 70. 67. 69. 274.

H. Sekne (Nor) 73. 64. 68. 69. 274.