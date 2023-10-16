Abu Dhabi Golf Club buzzing with excitement as young stars arrive for 2023 Eisenhower Trophy

A total of 24 pairs competed in the tournament with the top three pairs qualifying for the UAE Grand Final
There was a buzz in the air as several men’s teams from around the world arrived at Abu Dhabi Golf Club ahead of the eagerly anticipated Eisenhower Trophy, the symbol of supremacy in the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC).
As many as 36 countries will be represented at the prestigious event, which is being held in the Middle East for the very first time.
To officially mark the start of tournament week, Gordon Sargent and
from the U), Spain’s Jose Luis Balester Barrio (Spain), Pietro Bovari from Italy and UAE’s very own Ahmad Skaik posed for a photograph in front of the iconic Falcon clubhouse at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
These young stars will follow in the footsteps of some of the game’s greatest players when they tee it up at the National Course on Wednesday.
The esteemed amateur contest has often been a showcase of golf’s promising young talent with past Major champions Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods previously featuring on winning teams before turning professional.
The Emirates Golf Federation, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and their Destination Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism, will host the Men’s Eisenhower Trophy from Wednesday to Saturday which will be followed by the Women’s Espirito Santo Trophy on October 25-28, 2023.
A total of 24 pairs competed in the tournament with the top three pairs qualifying for the UAE Grand Final
A total of 60 players participated in the event, with the format of the day being a Betterball Stableford
Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe were the front-runners after several rounds of bidding earlier this year to acquire the most successful club in EPL history
French star takes his Prodrive Hunter into heat of battle as Qatar's Al Attiyah edges closer to world title
Son of top stallion Dubawi fills middle berth of Appleby-Buick hat-trick at Dubai Future Champions Festival 2023 at Newmarket Racecourse, UK
Bumrah and Co demonstrated the overall strength of Indian bowling with their attacking intent
‘If we can win this week’s Team Event we can go into next week’s $50m Team Championship in Miami as the top seeds' says Dubai's Anirban Lahiri
Media reports have speculated that Ahmedabad, capital of his home state of Gujarat, was the most likely host city