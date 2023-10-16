Abu Dhabi Golf Club buzzing with excitement as young stars arrive for 2023 Eisenhower Trophy

As many as 36 teams will be represented at the prestigious World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) event which tees off on Wednesday

(L to R) Gordon Sargent (US), number 20 in the WAGR Jose Luis Balester Barrio (Spain), Ahmad Skaik (UAE), number 7 in the WAGR Pietro Bovari (It), and number four in the WAGR Nick Dunlap (US) at Abu Dhabi Golf Club as they prepare to compete in the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 10:40 PM

There was a buzz in the air as several men’s teams from around the world arrived at Abu Dhabi Golf Club ahead of the eagerly anticipated Eisenhower Trophy, the symbol of supremacy in the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC).

As many as 36 countries will be represented at the prestigious event, which is being held in the Middle East for the very first time.

To officially mark the start of tournament week, Gordon Sargent and

from the U), Spain’s Jose Luis Balester Barrio (Spain), Pietro Bovari from Italy and UAE’s very own Ahmad Skaik posed for a photograph in front of the iconic Falcon clubhouse at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

These young stars will follow in the footsteps of some of the game’s greatest players when they tee it up at the National Course on Wednesday.

The esteemed amateur contest has often been a showcase of golf’s promising young talent with past Major champions Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods previously featuring on winning teams before turning professional.

The Emirates Golf Federation, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and their Destination Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism, will host the Men’s Eisenhower Trophy from Wednesday to Saturday which will be followed by the Women’s Espirito Santo Trophy on October 25-28, 2023.