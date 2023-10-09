World Amateur Team Championships poised to unearth future stars of the game

Abu Dhabi Golf Club to host men’s Eisenhower Trophy and women’s Espirito Santo Trophy from October 18

The Hojgaard twins from Denmark, part of the winning team in the 2018 Eisenhower Trophy held at Carton House Golf Club, Ireland in 2018. - Supplied ophoto

This month’s World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) presented by Rolex is poised to showcase the future stars of the sport with over half of the celebrated participants from last month’s Solheim and Ryder Cups having previously graced these prestigious amateur tournaments.

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and their Destination Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism, will host the men’s Eisenhower Trophy from October 18 to 21.

This will be followed by the women’s Espirito Santo Trophy on October 25 – 28.

Both events will be played over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Seven players from the triumphant 2023 European Ryder Cup team have previously played in the Eisenhower Trophy, including four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, Masters champion Jon Rahm and current World No. 4 Viktor Hovland.

Luke Donald’s side also featured a former winner of the event with Nicolai Højgaard helping Denmark earn victory back in 2018 at Carton House Golf Club, Ireland.

“I have great memories of winning the Eisenhower Trophy back in 2018 alongside my brother Rasmus and John Axelsen,” said Højgaard.

“Participating in team events like the Eisenhower during the early stages of my amateur career really helped my game, and I found myself able to draw on those valuable experiences during the recent Ryder Cup.”

Zach Johnson’s American squad in Rome also boasted four former Eisenhower Trophy participants, among them multiple Major winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, alongside the reigning World Number One Scottie Scheffler.

From the women’s spectacle, 11 members of Suzann Pettersen’s side retained the Solheim Cup in a thrilling 14-14 draw previously played in the Espirito Santo Trophy. Sweden’s Maja Stark is the only player not to do so.

The American team also featured five former Espirito Santo players, including this year’s Women’s British Open champion Lilia Vu.

In total, out of the 48 golfers who recently participated in golf’s most esteemed professional team events, 27 of them had previously competed in either the Eisenhower Trophy or the Espirito Santo Trophy during their careers.

Both of these amateur tournaments continue to play a pivotal role in the development of the game’s greats, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Annika Sörenstam also previously teeing it up before going to cement their status as some of the all-time best.