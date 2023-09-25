Asian Games: UAE judokas hailed as heroes after their medal-winning performance

F1 leader returns to dominant form after his record run of 10 consecutive victories was ended in Singapore
Nasser Al Tamimi, general secretary of the UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation, congratulated UAE judokas Bishrelt Khorloodoi and Narmandakh Bayanmunkh after they won the country’s first medals at the ongoing Asian Games in China.
Khorloodoi won the silver medal in the women’s 52kg category and Bayanmunkh clinched the bronze medal in the men’s 66kg event at the Asian Games on Sunday.
Al Tamimi congratulated the two UAE athletes and hailed their never-say-die spirit.
The National Olympic Committee, representing the UAE, has sent out a 140-member contingent (102 male athletes and 38 female athletes) to compete in a number of individual and group sports at the Asian Games.
The Emirati athletes are competing in archery, equestrian, athletics, swimming, cycling, judo, taekwondo, karate, jujitsu, fencing, boxing, wrestling, basketball, rugby, sailing, rowing, chess, golf, E-sports and triathlon events.
On the eve of the Asian Games, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the National Olympic Committee, stressed that the country’s participation in continental sporting showpiece has been fuelled by the hard work and unrelenting efforts of successive generations of athletes.
