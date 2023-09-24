Indian women's 10m air rifle team bags Asian Games silver

Lahiri in a five-way tie at the top of the leaderboard after round one of the $25 million 54-hole event at Rich Harvest Farms, US.
Indian shooters opened their account at the Asian Games, bagging the women's team silver in the 10m air rifle event on Sunday.
Experienced shooters Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Ashi Chouksey had a combined score of 1,886.0, which earned them the second spot behind hosts China, who smashed the Asian record with an amazing 1896.6 points.
India could be in line for a women's 10m air rifle individual medal as well, as Mehuli and Ramita also reached the eight-shooter final, which will be held later in the day.
In the qualification round, Ramita, just 19 years of age, finished second scoring 631.9 while Mehuli was fourth with a score of 630.8 points.
All three Chinese Chinese shooters -- Han Jiayu, Huang Yuting and Wang Zhilin -- entered the final, while South Korea's Lee Eunseo, Mongolia's Ganhuyag Nandinzaya and Chinese Taipei's Chen Chi were the other three shooter to make the eight-team final.
The team medals in shooting are decided on the combined scores of a country's shooters in the qualification round.
