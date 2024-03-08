All eyes on in-form Niemann as LIV Golf gets set to take Hong Kong by storm

Dubai's Adrian Meronk looking to continue his good form at this week's LIV Golf - Hong Kong. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 12:31 AM

LIV Golf travels to Hong Kong this week for the fourth event of 14 of their 2024 season.

A 12.15 pm (local time) on Friday) the traditional 54-hole shotgun start will sound for the $25 million purse - $20 million for the Individual Event and $5 million for the Team Event.

A bunch of 13 teams, each comprising four players, will compete along with the two wildcards in this no-cut event.

Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann is the in-form player, not just in LIV Golf – but also in the world of golf.

He currently lies in 76th in the OWGR and has just received a special invite to The Masters next month.

The Chilean stands atop the LIV Golf Individual Standings with a: 1st - Tied 30th – 1st record in the LIV Golf events so far this season. The Team Event sees Crushers GC, including Team member, Dubai based Anirban Lahiri, leading the Team Standings, who have finished: 2 – 4 – 1 so far, and were the 2023 LIV Golf Team Champions.

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), will tee off with Talor Gooch and Dean Burmester in the first round off Tee 18, with Anirban Lahiri teeing off on hole 15, along with Lucas Herbert and Mito Pereira.

Hong Kong Golf Club has been a regular host venue for international professional tournaments on various tours; with Co-Captain of the Majestics GC, Ian Poulter a winner of the 2010 Hong Kong Open. It has hosted the Hong Kong Open since 1959 and is currently part of the 2024 Asian Tour Schedule as one of the 10 International Series tournament.

The Team format sees the best three scores from the Team of four counting for the first two rounds – with all four players’ scores counting for the final round.

The wild cards this week, not aligned with any Team in the field are Anthony Kim and Hudson Swafford.

In his debut LIV Golf season Meronk lies in 15th in the Individual Standings and Lahiri in 21st.

The Par 70 layout, plays at 6,710 yards, and is one of the shortest courses in tournament golf – but has always provided a good test of golf – through the need for astute course management around the tree lined course. To watch LIV Golf Live on TV – Visit www.LIVGolf.com