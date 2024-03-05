Good things happens in 3s: LIV Golf's Niemann gets third Major invite

'I can't stop smiling', says unseeded Boulter as she tops sixth-seed Kostyuk to win San Diego Open
The English player said the cool conditions made her feel at home as she picked up her award - a ceremonial surfboard
A PGA of America spokesperson confirmed that LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann has been granted a special invitation to play in this year’s PGA Championship. The invitation was first reported by golfwrx.com.
The Chilean is coming off his second LIV Golf victory of the year where he won the $25million LIV Golf Jeddah event last weekend,
Niemann told golfwrx.com on Monday about the entry, which was confirmed by The Golf Channel.
This year's PGA Championship will be played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 16-19.
Niemann now has places in three of the year's four majors, having received a special invitation last month to the Masters and qualifying for the British Open by winning last December's Australian Open.
The 25-year-old Chilean, who is arguably the hottest player in the world. He also won the Australian Open last December and tied for fourth at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.
American Brooks Koepka won last year's PGA Championship, becoming the first active LIV Golf player to capture a major title with his triumph at Oak Hill.
LIV has other recent major winners, including reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia.
