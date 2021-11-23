AJSCH patients get a surprise visit from Pogba

The opener, who has a muscle strain in his left thigh, will be replaced by Suryakumar Yadav
France and Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba swapped the football pitch for the hospital ward when he paid a surprise visit to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital (AJCSH), the UAE’s first and only hospital dedicated to treating children and adolescents.
The World Cup winner met patients at AJSCH where he presented them with gifts and posed for photographs.
Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, COO, AJCH, shared his happiness after the World Cup star’s visit.
“It was a wonderful surprise and was great for the children to see a global figure and superstar in Paul Pogba and spend time with him,” Al Awadhi said.
“It lifted spirits across the hospital. Happiness gives hope to patients in their recovery. Paul didn’t have to make this visit, but the fact that he did, lifts morale, and we are very grateful.”
The state-of-the-art paediatric medical facility, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, in 2016, to affirm his belief that all children should have an equal opportunity for success in life.
Pogba has made 146 appearances for Manchester United. The 28-year-old midfielder was also a key player in the French team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
