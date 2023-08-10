Ahmed Seddiqi’s Rising Stars Arabia series to signal the dawn of Arab boxing in the UAE and MENA region

The event has the potential to be a game-changer for the sport and to provide a platform to showcase the best of Arab boxing talent to an international and regional audience

Sultan Al Nuaimi, the pride of the UAE will take on Tanzania’s Jemsi Kibazange in the co-main event at bu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena

Rising Stars Arabia (RSA), the first fighting series of its kind in the UAE and the MENA region, is set to host a milestone event on September 9th at Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena which is sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission.

Promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the series will be a game-changer in the Arab boxing world, providing a platform to showcase the best of Arab boxing talent to an international and regional audience.

AAM Seddiqi Sports Founder, Ahmed A. Seddiqi, said: “Seddiqi Sports has pioneered the sport in the region, and we recently celebrated our 10-year anniversary of opening Round 10 boxing club in the UAE.

“It’s time to show the world that in addition to hosting major events in the region, we also have home grown talents that can perform at the highest level of boxing and become superstars of the sport.

“We are proud to host this monumental event in Abu Dhabi and would like to thank DCT Abu Dhabi for believing in us and putting their trust in the RSA platform,” he added.

Sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission, the RSA event will be broadcasted live on regional and international platforms such as Abu Dhabi Sports TV and ESPN Knockout, further bolstering Abu Dhabi’s reputation as the combat sports capital of the Arabian Peninsula.

Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The arrival of Rising Stars Arabia in the emirate further cements Abu Dhabi’s status as a regional hub for combat sports and other major athletic events and franchises.

“We remain committed to enabling the development of homegrown talent and are proud to support this impressive line-up of Emirati and Arab fighters who are helping to promote and elevate the sport in the UAE and wider region. “With this ground-breaking fight series, not only are we nurturing a sport, we are proving once again that Abu Dhabi is a premier tourism destination offering diverse and exciting entertainment experiences to our residents and visitors from around the world,” he added.

Headlining the first event is the fight between Moroccan talent Moussa Gholam (20-1-0, 12KOs), currently ranking 14th in WBC, against former world title challenger Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda (37-2-0, 32KOs). This fight marks Gholam's debut in the Middle East, and both fighters are in line as world title contenders. Gholam is eager to establish his hold as the future of Arab boxing.

The co-main event will feature the UAE’s own Sultan Al Nuaimi (9-0-0, 6Kos) in a 10-round bout, who will be taking on Jemsi Kibazange (18-6-2, 5KOs) from Tanzania.

Sultan, known for his speed and agility, made waves with his impressive performance at the last event promoted by Matchroom Boxing in Abu Dhabi. Al Nuaimi is one of only a few professional boxers in the country, is a previous UAE champion in the amateurs, and is expected to put on a thrilling show for his home crowd.

Bader Samreen, a titan from Jordan’s professional boxing scene and a bronze medallist in the amateur world championships, will be stepping into the ring against tough and experienced Mexican fighter Jose Gonzales, who has 16 wins to his name.

Samreen boasts eight wars and eight wins - seven claimed by delivering jaw-dropping knockouts, each more electrifying than the last.

The event will also feature Jordanian boxer Bishara Sabbar (6-0-0, 4KOs) and India’s Mohd Azahar (8-5-1, 7KOs) going head-to-head for the WBC Youth World Title.

Other notable fighters participating in the event include two youth Olympian boxers from Egypt. Cruiser weight, Youssef Karrar (1-0-0, 0KO), and Marwan Mohamad Madboly (2-0-0, 1KO).

Other bouts will include fighters from Iran, Bahrain and Morocco.

AAM Seddiqi Sports has been promoting and managing fighters in the region for 10 years, and has a stable of more than 30 regional and global talents. Events include five world title shows that have been broadcasted globally on ESPN, Sky Sports and other major networks.

DCT Abu Dhabi is responsible for promoting, protecting and progressing the emirate by driving the strategic and sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors. As part of its mandate, the department is responsible for promoting regional and global sporting events in the emirate.

Tickets to Rising Stars Arabia are on sale at abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net. Leading up to the event, fans can find updates on the AAM Seddiqi Sports Instagram channel @seddiqiboxing.