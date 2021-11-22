Abu Dhabi T10: Toms star in Deccan Gladiators' big win over Delhi Bulls

Fast bowler Hasan Ali picks up 3-22 as they win by four wickets
Sports2 days ago
Tom Kohler-Cadmore cracked an unbeaten half-century and Tom Banton played a handy knock to help the Deccan Gladiators score a comprehensive nine-wicket win over the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Monday.
The 27-year-old Kohler-Cadmore smashed an unbeaten 19-ball 51, while Banton coshed 44 from 21 deliveries as the Deccan Gladiators inflicted a first defeat on the Delhi Bulls at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Chasing a stiff target of 113, the English opening pair made light of the chase with a century stand as they strode home with 16 balls to spare. Kohler-Cadmore smoked five sixes and three boundaries in his knock, while Banton hit five boundaries and three sixes.
Earlier, put into bat, the Delhi Bulls owed their total to opener Rilee Rossouw, with the southpaw top-scoring for his side with a 21-ball 48, which contained four sixes and three boundaries. Sherfane Rutherford made a six-ball 19, while opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck 16 from nine balls with two fours and a six.
Andre Russell snapped up three wickets, including two wickets in an over, while Tymal Mills and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva picked two wickets apiece.
Brief scores:
Deccan Gladiators beat Delhi Bulls by nine wickets.
Delhi Bulls: 112 all out in 10 overs (Rilee Rossouw 48, Sherfane Rutherford 19, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 16, Adil Rashid 10 not out, Andre Russell 3-17, Tymal Mills 2-12, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2-26) vs Deccan Gladiators: 115-1 in 7.2 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 51 not out, Tom Banton 44, Andre Russell 9 not out).
MOM: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Deccan Gladiators).
Fast bowler Hasan Ali picks up 3-22 as they win by four wickets
Sports2 days ago
Collin Morikawa remains in contention to secure the Race to Dubai title, matching his opening round score of 68
Sports2 days ago
Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle star with the bat as they win by 40 runs
Sports2 days ago
Afghan opener smokes 10-ball 30 in six-wicket win over the defending champions
Sports2 days ago
Openers crack half-centuries as India romp to a seven-wicket win
Sports2 days ago
The former action movie star enjoyed the action on day four of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sports3 days ago
For coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma, there couldn’t be a better start than a series win against an old nemesis
Sports3 days ago
The Northern Irishman shoots a seven-under par 65 in the first round of the DP World Tour Championship
Sports3 days ago