Abu Dhabi T10: Toms star in Deccan Gladiators' big win over Delhi Bulls

Tom Kohler-Cadmore of the Deccan Gladiators plays a shot against the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday. — Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi - Kohler-Cadmore cracks unbeaten half-century, while Banton plays a breezy knock

By Team KT Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 8:44 PM

Tom Kohler-Cadmore cracked an unbeaten half-century and Tom Banton played a handy knock to help the Deccan Gladiators score a comprehensive nine-wicket win over the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Monday.

The 27-year-old Kohler-Cadmore smashed an unbeaten 19-ball 51, while Banton coshed 44 from 21 deliveries as the Deccan Gladiators inflicted a first defeat on the Delhi Bulls at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a stiff target of 113, the English opening pair made light of the chase with a century stand as they strode home with 16 balls to spare. Kohler-Cadmore smoked five sixes and three boundaries in his knock, while Banton hit five boundaries and three sixes.

Earlier, put into bat, the Delhi Bulls owed their total to opener Rilee Rossouw, with the southpaw top-scoring for his side with a 21-ball 48, which contained four sixes and three boundaries. Sherfane Rutherford made a six-ball 19, while opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck 16 from nine balls with two fours and a six.

Andre Russell snapped up three wickets, including two wickets in an over, while Tymal Mills and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva picked two wickets apiece.

Brief scores:

Deccan Gladiators beat Delhi Bulls by nine wickets.

Delhi Bulls: 112 all out in 10 overs (Rilee Rossouw 48, Sherfane Rutherford 19, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 16, Adil Rashid 10 not out, Andre Russell 3-17, Tymal Mills 2-12, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2-26) vs Deccan Gladiators: 115-1 in 7.2 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 51 not out, Tom Banton 44, Andre Russell 9 not out).

MOM: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Deccan Gladiators).