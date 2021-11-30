Abu Dhabi T10: It is the most instinctive format and will improve T20 cricket: Livingstone

Team Abu Dhabi captain Liam Livingstone has hailed the Abu Dhabi T10 League. — Abu Dhabi T10

Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021

Team Abu Dhabi captain Liam Livingstone has hailed the Abu Dhabi T10 as the sport’s “most instinctive format” and believes that it can aid other forms of cricket.

Livingstone has been in excellent form with bat and ball for Team Abu Dhabi so far, with only Rovman Powell (294) scoring more runs than the England all-rounder (259), who has bludgeoned a league-high 28 sixes across his nine innings with the bat.

He has also contributed seven wickets with the ball as Team Abu Dhabi top the table after their first nine matches and Livingstone is enjoying his first taste of the tournament.

“It’s definitely the most instinctive format of the game,” he explained. “You can plan all you want but you don’t know what’s coming and I guess that’s the good thing about this format, it’s really enjoyable to play in,” Livingstone said.

“It’s pretty cool that people are getting behind it and there’s definitely a massive future for it in the game. I think T10 cricket is going to actually improve T20 cricket and make that a little more exciting. We’re seeing teams getting 130-140 for two or three in this format and if you start taking that into T20 cricket, we’re going to start seeing a lot of 200-220 plus scores.”

Team Abu Dhabi have already secured their top-four spot that guarantees them a place in the knockouts and victory over Delhi Bulls on Thursday would seal first position.

That would give them a chance to head straight to the final when first meets second in the first eliminator on Friday and Livingstone is confident that Team Abu Dhabi can go all the way as they go in search of a maiden Abu Dhabi T10 title.

“I think we’ve played some exciting cricket,” he added. “We haven’t always got it right and you’re not always going to get it right in T10 cricket but I think the way that we’ve played — we’ve tried to go out there and take as many wickets as we can and hit as many sixes as we can — is ultimately entertainment and I think it’s also the best way to win games,” he said.

“We’ve put together a really strong squad and we knew we’d have a good chance of winning the tournament but it’s T10 cricket and anyone can beat anybody on their day. We’re going to have to be lucky, we’re going to have to be brave and we’re going to have to keep playing some really good cricket like we have been.”