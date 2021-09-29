Philippines: Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing
He is planning to run for president in the 2022 Philippine elections.
Boxing star Manny Pacquiao, who is planning to run for president in the 2022 Philippine elections, said on Wednesday he was retiring from boxing to focus on the biggest fight in his political career.
Pacquiao made the announcement in a video posted on his official Facebook page.
In August, the world’s only eight-division champion lost a WBA welterweight world title match against Cuban Yordenis Ugas.
Pacquiao, 42, is a Philippine senator and has up to now been dividing his time between politics and fighting.
