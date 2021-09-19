Philippine boxing champ Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022
He accepted the nomination of the PDP Laban faction he is leading, amid infighting within the political party
Philippine boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao on Sunday declared that he will be running for president in the Southeast Asian country’s elections next year.
Pacquiao accepted the nomination of the PDP Laban faction he is leading, amid infighting within the political party.
“The time for change is now. We are ready to rise to the challenge of leadership,” he told the assembly.
“I am accepting your support as your presidential candidate. It’s time for the oppressed to rise. It’s time for a clean government.”
Though Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte — who recently announced that he will be running for vice-president — is a member of the same party, PDP Laban has been split into two factions. One is led by Pacquiao and Senator Koko Pimentel who are now running against Duterte, and the other helmed by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi that is backing the country’s president.
The announcement of Pacquiao’s candidacy came about two weeks after Cusi’s camp held an assembly where Senator Bong Go was nominated as presidential candidate and Philippine President Duterte as vice-president. While Duterte accepted the endorsement, Go had earlier declined.
Both camps are now fighting for legitimacy as PDP Laban can have only one representation in the polls. It will be up to the Philippine Commission on Elections to declare which faction is legitimate.
