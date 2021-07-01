Olympics: US soccer player Morgan confused about Games policy on children
Some athletes have complained that they were being forced to choose between the Games and their young children
US soccer player Alex Morgan leaves for the Tokyo Olympics in a week’s time but says she is still unsure whether eased restrictions for nursing mothers will allow her to bring her 1-year-old daughter with her.
Some athletes have complained that they were being forced to choose between the Games and their young children but organisers told Reuters on Wednesday “when necessary, nursing children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan”.
Organisers have barred family members of athletes from attending the Games due to Covid-19 safety protocols, while foreign spectators have been excluded and limits will be placed on domestic crowds.
“Still not sure what ‘when necessary’ even means. Is that determined by the mother or the IOC (International Olympic Committee)?” Morgan tweeted.
“We are Olympic mothers telling you, it is NECESSARY.
“I have not been contacted about being able to bring my daughter with me to Japan and we leave in seven days.”
Reuters has requested comment from 2020 organisers.
Morgan’s US team mate Megan Rapinoe echoed her comments.
“IOC is having a shocker here,” Rapinoe tweeted. “If a mother/father/parent says it’s necessary, it’s NECESSARY!”
Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher previously said she was being forced to decide between “being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete” because she cannot bring her three-month-old daughter to Tokyo.
American long-distance runner Aliphine Tuliamuk had also complained about the issue, saying she “cannot imagine” going to the Games without her breastfeeding daughter.
The Tokyo Olympics, delayed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin on July 23.
-
Global Sports
Olympics: US soccer player Morgan confused about...
Some athletes have complained that they were being forced to choose... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Andy Murray slams UK government over 'pathetic'...
When Murray played his first round match, the Centre Court gave a... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: History favours Spain as Swiss aim to...
Switzerland hope to spring another surprise against a Spain team that ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australia aim for bumper crowds at Ashes Tests
Chief executive Nick Hockley said tickets would go on sale on Monday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,675 Covid cases, 1,556 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 291,003 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Stranded expats fly via Armenia
Travel agents recommend ICA, GDRFA approvals before travel. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai ticket prices announced
The mega event will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
9 countries in Europe accepting India's...
EU 'Green Pass' effective from Thursday. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews