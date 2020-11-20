Pinheiro on song at Al Ain Racecourse

Brazilian jockey lands a treble at the races in the garden city on Friday night

A day after tasting Group 2 success at Meydan, Bernardo Pinheiro conjured a fantastic treble in the 10th meeting of the UAE horse racing season at the Al Ain Racecourse on Friday night.

The Brazilian jockey, who won the Purebred Arabian contest onboard Jayide Al Boraq in Dubai on Thursday night, saddled Dalil De Carrere, Pharitz Al Denari and AF Lewaa to victories in the garden city.

The three wins took Pinheiro level with record eight-time UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O’Shea in the jockeys’ championship, with six victories.

Pinheiro began the evening by guiding Dalil De Carrere to a 5.25-length victory over Dassan Da in the Wathba Stallions Cup For Private Owner Only, a Purebred Arabian handicap run over 10 furlongs.

He was then onboard Pharitz Al Denari, piloting the Lahoob four-year-old to a 1.5-length win over Ras Alhadd in the Al Basrah Purebred maiden.

And the Brazilian wrapped it up with an astonishing 6.5-length victory with AF Lewaa over Muhaymin in the Oud Al Touba maiden.

The Salem bin Ghadayer-trained Miracle Maker was a 6.25-length victor over Anizzah in the Jebel Hafeet, while Oss won the Shabyat Al Rawdah.

Trainer Mohamed Daggash was on the double as Es Nahawand landed the Sieh bin Amaar after Dalil De Carrere’s success.

AF Almajhaz clinched the Falaj Hazza.

RESULTS:

1. Wathba Stallions Cup For Private Owner Only, PA Handicap, 2000m (a10F), Dirt, Dh 70,000: Dalil De Carrere

Jockey: Bernardo Pinheiro

Trainer: Mohamed Daggash

2. Jebel Hafeet, TB Maiden, 2000m (a10F), Dirt, Dh 70,000: Miracle Maker

Jockey: Xavier Ziani

Trainer: Salem bin Ghadayer

3. Al Basrah, PA Maiden, 1600m, (a8F), Dirt, Dh 70,000: Phartiz Al Denari

Jockey: Bernardo Pinheiro

Trainer: Mahmood Hussain

4. Shabyat Al Rawdah, PA Maiden 1600m (a8F), Dirt, Dh 70,000: Oss

Jockey: Jesus Rosales

Trainer: Abdallah Al Hammadi

5. Sieh bin Amaar, PA Handicap, 1400m (a7F), Dirt, Dh 70,000: Es Nahawand

Jockey: Fernando Jara

Trainer: Mohamed Daggash

6. Falaj Hazza, PA Maiden, 1000m (a5F), Dirt, Dh 70,000: AF Almajhaz

Jockey: Abdul AzIz Al Balushi

Trainer: Khalifa Al Neyadi

7. Oud Al Touba, PA Maiden, 1000m (a5F), Dirt, Dh 70,000: AF Lewaa

Jockey: Bernardo Pinheiro

Trainer: Qaiss Aboud