Mena Golfers win EAGL's 'Mini-Series' 9-hole event
The victorious team came up with a score of 10 to lay their hands on the trophy
Mena Golfers won the Emirates Amateur Golf League’s ground-breaking ‘Mini-Series’ 9-hole event on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Sunday.
The victorious team came up with 10 points from a possible 12 to lay their hands on the trophy.
Many of the region’s decision-makers from the golf and business industries, all of them serious amateur golfers, took part in the televised event.
Eight teams of four players competed in the tournament on Sunday.
Indian Lions, Dubai Tigers, English Roses, Asian Jumbos, Abu Dhabi Roars, Emirati Players and European Seves were the other participating teams.
The main EAGL, scheduled to be held later this year, will be the first-of-its-kind franchise-based amateur tournament in the world.
The EAGL, which is the brainchild of Dubai-based businessman Sudesh Aggarwal, will offer businesses and individuals the opportunity to own a team franchise with a model similar to that of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in cricket.
Aggarwal believes the potential for exposure and business development for team owners and stakeholders is enormous.
