EAGL a major boost to amateur golf in UAE

The launch of the Emirates Amateur Golf League (EAGL) on January 20 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club has received a major boost following positive conversations with the R&A, the governing body for Amateur golf.

The league has been supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), Asia Pacific Golf Federation (APGC) and Dubai Sports Council.

We met up with the founder of EAGL, Sudesh Aggarwal, to find out the update on this new golf project. Aggarwal, a prominent Indian businessman who first came to Dubai in 1975, is a passionate golfer, boasting a handicap of 14, having taken up the game 27 years ago.

Aggarwal smiles and confidently proclaims all the planning from the Team EAGL and their partners, media and governing bodies is on track.

Aggarwal also informed us that Team EAGL would be launching an EAGL mini-series next month (June, 2021).

“The initial interest has already been generated with our launch, and there is now a growing buzz in the UAE golfing community around EAGL and in the next few weeks we are taking this UAE amateur team golf concept to both individuals and corporates across the UAE to finalise and sign-up the financial model. Their support is key to the project’s logistical and financial success,” said Aggarwal.

“EAGL is the first of its type in the world of golf at this level, with added value in year one from our global TV platform that we are discussing with both local and international broadcasters and their platforms,” explained Aggarwal.

“To grab the attention of the people in Dubai, the UAE, the region and the world, both golfers and non-golfers, which is our intention, we have to be creating something special.”

Amateur golf globally is currently going through a change.

The traditional amateur game has been about “Vouchers and Trophies.’

Amateur golf is definitely at a crossroads, with the most radical changes in the Rules of Amateur Status in its history, being discussed in a period of consultation with global golfing bodies to see what is appropriate and sustainable for golf, upholding some traditions that make the game so special and unique.

This initial round of discussions was completed on March 26. All the new Rules of Amateur Status regulations will come into effect on January 1, 2022.

Grant Moir, Director – Rules, at the R&A HQ based in St Andrews, Scotland, is an old friend of Dubai, having previously visited Dubai many times. Moir also hosted the R&A Rules of Golf Referees School in 2002 at Nad Al Sheba Club.

There is exciting and progressive dialogue on a number of golf initiatives in the UAE and this region, between the R&A, led by Moir and the EGF and other entities that will intensify over the next few months.

These are definitely exciting times for amateur golf ahead of the 2023 World Amateur Golf Championships which will be held in Dubai.

For further information visit www.eagl.ae or email to fairwayviewskt@gmail.com or info@eagl.ae

