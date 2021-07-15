Video: When Lionel Messi surprised a 100-year-old grandfather in Argentina

Messi surprised Hernan after leading Argentina to Copa America triumph on Saturday

Lionel Messi’s magical skills and magnificent scoring records have earned him millions of fans across the world. But of all the fans, a 100-year-old grandfather from Argentina, Don Hernan, holds a special place in Messi’s heart.

The iconic footballer recently surprised Hernan by sending him an emotional video, thanking him for the constant support.

Remarkably, Hernan, who doesn’t use any modern electronic devices like mobile phones and computers, keeps a record of Messi’s goals in his notebook.

In fact, Hernan has kept the record of all Messi’s goals from the beginning of his glorious career in 2004.

Messi le envió un video a Don Hernán, el abuelo de 100 años que anota a mano cada uno de sus goles



"Me llegó tu historia y me parece una locura, ni yo tengo guardado los goles de esa manera. Quería agradecerte por lo que hacés"



Si ésto no le emociona... pic.twitter.com/QhPSugmjhK — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) July 14, 2021

In his book of Messi records, Hernan has got all of the striker’s 739 goals for club and country.

Hernan has become a Tik Tok sensation in Argentina, thanks to the videos shared on social media by his grandson, Julian Mastrangelo.

When Messi came to know about his special fan, the Barcelona legend sent a special video to Hernan, paying a tribute to the man’s love for him and football.

Messi surprised Hernan after leading Argentina to Copa America triumph on Saturday.

"Hello, Hernan. Your story reached me,” Messi said in the video.

"It seems crazy to me that you have been recording my goals and in that way, and that is why I wanted to send you a big hug and thank you for what you do, for all your follow-up work."

After his grandson Julian Mastrangelo showed the video to Hernan, the old man was overcome with emotion.

"I always followed you, Messi, and I will follow you. Until the end, I will walk behind you," Hernan replied to Messi’s message.

Reportedly, Hernan also added the four goals Messi scored in Copa America to his notebook.