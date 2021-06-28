Ronaldo 'proud' of Portugal's efforts after Euro 2020 elimination
Ronaldo scored five times during the competition to take his European Championship tally to a record 14
Captain Cristiano Ronaldo said on Monday he was “proud” of holders Portugal’s efforts despite bowing out of Euro 2020 after the weekend’s 1-0 last 16 loss to Belgium.
“We did not get the result we wanted and we leave the competition sooner than expected,” the 36-year-old Juventus star and five-time Ballon d’or winner admitted as his side failed to match their 2016 exploits.
“But we are proud of our showing. We did everything we could to retain the title of European champions and this group proved it could still give the Portuguese people much joy,” the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker posted on social media after Sunday’s loss.
“Congratulations to Belgium and good luck to all the teams left in. As for us, we shall return stronger,” vowed the veteran who at least could console himself with having matched the 109 international goals record of Iran’s Ali Daei during the tournament.
Ronaldo scored five times during the competition to take his European Championship tally to a record 14, matching Daei’s achievement with his goal in the 2-2 group game draw with world champions France.
-
Football
Ronaldo 'proud' of Portugal's efforts after Euro...
Ronaldo scored five times during the competition to take his European ... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020 elimination caps lackluster season for...
Portugal lost at the same stage at the 2018 World Cup, two years... READ MORE
-
F 1
China's Zhou to make F1 practice debut with...
He will be the first Chinese to take part in a Friday session since... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Grass is greener for Wimbledon spectators after...
Last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights may resume on July 7:...
The Dubai carrier advised travellers to keep an eye on the updates... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 19-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into...
He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: $10m-plus luxury properties in strong...
Dubai has over 42,000 million-dollar homes, second only to London. READ MORE
-
News
Covid vaccine: Is the Pfizer jab effective...
Vaccine maker conducting studies on a prototype jab against future... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves