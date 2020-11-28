Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Premier League: Raphinha’s late strike gives Leeds victory at Everton

Reuters/London
Filed on November 28, 2020
Leeds United's Raphinha (centre) celebrates after scoring a goal against Everton. (AP)

Everton’s James Rodriguez and Richarlison had the ball in the net in the first half but both efforts were ruled out for offside

Brazilian winger Raphinha scored his first goal for Leeds United to give his side a 1-0 win in an eventful Premier League game full of disallowed goals and superb saves at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton’s James Rodriguez and Richarlison had the ball in the net in the first half but both efforts were ruled out for offside, and Leeds striker Patrick Bamford suffered a similar fate when he thought he had scored in the 65th minute.

Raphinha, signed from Rennes in October, appeared to be looking for a pass but he checked back, driving the ball between the legs of defender Ben Godfrey and in at the foot of the far post in the 79th minute.

The two teams managed 38 goal attempts in the match but that proved the only one to count and the victory lifted Leeds to 11th place in the table on 14 points. Everton are in sixth place on 16 points.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201211&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219760&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 