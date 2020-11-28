Premier League: Raphinha’s late strike gives Leeds victory at Everton
Everton’s James Rodriguez and Richarlison had the ball in the net in the first half but both efforts were ruled out for offside
Brazilian winger Raphinha scored his first goal for Leeds United to give his side a 1-0 win in an eventful Premier League game full of disallowed goals and superb saves at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Everton’s James Rodriguez and Richarlison had the ball in the net in the first half but both efforts were ruled out for offside, and Leeds striker Patrick Bamford suffered a similar fate when he thought he had scored in the 65th minute.
Raphinha, signed from Rennes in October, appeared to be looking for a pass but he checked back, driving the ball between the legs of defender Ben Godfrey and in at the foot of the far post in the 79th minute.
The two teams managed 38 goal attempts in the match but that proved the only one to count and the victory lifted Leeds to 11th place in the table on 14 points. Everton are in sixth place on 16 points.
