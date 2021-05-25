Mabkhout scores hat trick as UAE beat Jordan 5-1

Filed on May 25, 2021 | Last updated on May 25, 2021 at 12.50 am

Ali Mabkhout was the star of the night as the striker scored a brilliant hat trick

The UAE came up with a superlative display in their international friendly against Jordan on Tuesday, winning the game by a resounding 5-1 margin.

Ali Mabkhout was the star of the night as the striker scored a brilliant hat trick at the Al Ahli Youth Club in Dubai.

Khalil Ibrahim and Kayo Kanido scored the other goals for the home team while as Uday Saifi found a consolation goal for the visitors.

It was an impressive performance from the UAE ahead of their crucial matches in the qualifying rounds of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup.