Lens end 15-year wait to beat Lille in derby hit by crowd trouble
Frankowski’s strike ended a 12-game winless streak for Lens against the French champions
A second-half goal from Przemyslaw Frankowski earned RC Lens their first victory over Lille in 15 years as they moved up to provisional second place in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win after a derby marred by crowd trouble on Saturday.
Frankowski’s strike ended a 12-game winless streak for Lens against the French champions, who had beaten them 4-0 and 3-0 last season.
The result put the “Sang et Or” (Blood and Gold) on 12 points from six games, three behind Paris St Germain, who will play their match in hand at home against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.
Lille, who have only one win this season, are 13th on five points.
“We had chances but we did not convert them. We play some good games but we lacked that killer instinct,” said Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre.
The second half started late following a 30-minute suspension after some Lens supporters ran onto the pitch towards Lille’s corner, where a brawl erupted. Riot police and stewards intervened before the game resumed under police supervision.
Lens, who rejoined Ligue 1 last season after five years in Ligue 2, had dominated the first half with Gael Kakuta and Florian Sotoca testing Ivo Grbic twice in a tense contest in which Lille threatened on the break.
But both sides lacked sharpness in the area.
Lens enjoyed possession and played some neat passing football, but Lille were the most dangerous side early in the second half with Burak Yilmaz coming close with a downward header.
Lens keeper Jean-Louis Leca then pulled off three saves in quick succession to deny Jonathan Ikone, Yilmaz and Jonathan David in the 67th minute.
In the 74th minute, Kakuta found Frankowski with a slick pass, and the Poland winger beat Grbic in clinical fashion with an angled shot.
The hosts thought they had a second five minutes later, but Wesley Said’s strike was cancelled following a VAR review in which Kakuta was judged to be offside.
Nevertheless Lens held firm until the final whistle, which prompted wild celebrations in the stands.
“It’s an incredible feeling that we can’t explain. We are so proud, we did it for the fans. Last year we lacked experience and we were without the supporters. We were too emotional,” said Lens midfielder Seko Fofana.
-
Football
Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in...
Fans created a vibrant atmosphere after Guardiola’s rallying... READ MORE
-
Football
Lens end 15-year wait to beat Lille in derby hit...
Frankowski’s strike ended a 12-game winless streak for Lens... READ MORE
-
Football
Lens v Lille derby suspended amid crowd trouble
Earlier this month, Nice were docked two points, one of them... READ MORE
-
Football
Felix sees red as Atletico Madrid held by...
Diego Simeone’s side are top of the standings with 11 points... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Schools to offer students free...
The world fair has several of its pavilions designed with children... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Majid Al Futtaim to get priority in govt...
The Nafis programme aims to increase the number of UAE nationals in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistani PM Imran Khan to prod Taliban to form...
PM Imran Khan took the initiative after meetings with leaders of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expats, who did over 100 Covid tests to enter Abu ...
Residents recall how they had to sometimes postpone meetings because... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19